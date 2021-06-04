Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $729,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -133.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $99.15 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,395 shares of company stock worth $290,758,893. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

