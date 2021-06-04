Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Critical Analysis

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60% New Senior Investment Group -5.13% -8.18% -0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 7.02 $115.71 million $1.52 12.09 New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 1.70 -$3.76 million $0.71 9.61

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

