Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $698,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 522,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $51,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. 394,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,458,359. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

