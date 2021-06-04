Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $205,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

