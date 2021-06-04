Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Lemonade by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.34. 29,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,237. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.