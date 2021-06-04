Coin Artist Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,085.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,085.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

