Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $14.40. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 4,318 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

