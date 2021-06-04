Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,727 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 14,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -195.05 and a beta of 0.01.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

