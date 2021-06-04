Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBGPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 12,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.