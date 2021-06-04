Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of CLPR opened at $7.89 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.