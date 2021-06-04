Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.56

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

