Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.35 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.