Clark Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clark Financial Advisors cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.2% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.43. 46,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.37. The company has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.