Clark Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clark Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 4.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,424,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.32. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.95. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $219.37 and a 12 month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.