City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

CIO opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $529.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

