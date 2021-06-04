Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,572 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $25,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.16. 3,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,138. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

