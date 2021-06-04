Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

