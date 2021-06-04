Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,636.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,392.20 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

