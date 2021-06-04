Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $380.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.96.

Shares of ZM opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $196.10 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

