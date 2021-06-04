CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $776.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.64.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

