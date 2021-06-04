Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CPXGF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 8,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

