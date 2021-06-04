Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $23.69. Cinemark shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 23,339 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

