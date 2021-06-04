Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.