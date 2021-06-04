Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 7,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,655. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $154,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,048,922. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

