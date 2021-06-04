Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

