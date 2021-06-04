Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ciena stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,048,922 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

