Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $8,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOR opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

