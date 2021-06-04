Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,809,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,802,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $94.56 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

