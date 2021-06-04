Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,717.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

