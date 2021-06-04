Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

