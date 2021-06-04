Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,517. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVLT opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

