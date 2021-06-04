Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $295,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,563 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,060. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.12 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

