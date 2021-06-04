Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $229,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

