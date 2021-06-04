CIBC Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.55.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.70. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.