Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

