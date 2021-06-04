Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CHG stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £922.27 million and a PE ratio of 27.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

