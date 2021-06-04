Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($7.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMMB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of CMMB opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

