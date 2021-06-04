Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 503.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,911 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.40% of Chegg worth $48,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

