Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $523.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.29 million and the highest is $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.