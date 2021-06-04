ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share.

NYSE CHPT opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

