Chain Guardians One Day Trading Volume Tops $114,588.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $114,588.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.01018087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.37 or 0.10126737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052121 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars.

