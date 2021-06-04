Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $33,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.83 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

