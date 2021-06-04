Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $277.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

