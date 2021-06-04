Certified Advisory Corp Invests $30,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.