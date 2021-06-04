Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 403 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

