Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Acquires $10,170.17 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,526.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $270.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

