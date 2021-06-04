Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

