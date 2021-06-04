Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNGO opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Get Cengage Learning Holdings II alerts:

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.