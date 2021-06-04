Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNGO opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
