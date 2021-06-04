Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $221.90. 47,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

