Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 887,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

